BOISE, Idaho — Boise police arrested a man they say sexually battered and kidnapped a 17-year-old girl.

Police say 37-year-old Taysir Boun offered the girl, who he knows, a ride to work in his car Tuesday afternoon.

Then, police say Taysir stole food and alcohol from a store before driving to a nearby park on Americana Boulevard.

At the park, police say he sexually battered the girl.

The girl escaped and called police.

Boun was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with sexual battery of a minor child, kidnapping and burglary.

