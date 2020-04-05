Boise man charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

The 36-year-old man was arrested last August on two felony counts of video voyeurism.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office arrested a 37-year-old Boise man, who was charged for video voyeurism last summer, on 15 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child.

Aaron Bryce Seifert of Boise was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on Monday morning on an out of county arrest warrant.

The Ada County Jail does not state which county issued the warrants.

A single felony count of sexual exploitation of a child carries a maximum sentence of ten years or a $10,000 fine under Idaho law.

Seifert was charged with two felony counts of video voyeurism for trying to video record someone changing clothes at a store in Boise on July 12, according to the Boise Police Department. Police at the time said the voyeurism happened at a store near the intersection of Emerald and Milwaukee streets in Boise.

He was booked into the Payette County Jail after police arrested him in his home in August 2019.

Watch more crime news: