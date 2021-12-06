Boise man charged with attempted murder in Nampa shooting

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is in custody after police say he shot another man at a Nampa home early Monday morning.
The suspect, 33-year-old Joseph Benjamin Dirilo, is charged with second-degree attempted murder.
The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Elder Street.
According to Nampa Police, Dirilo's ex-wife called 911 to report that the suspect had turned up at the home with a gun. During a "disturbance" at that address, Dirilo shot another man who was present, police say.
The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, and is expected to survive, police say. The suspect's ex-wife was unhurt.
Dirilo was arrested by the arriving officers and booked into the Canyon County Jail.
