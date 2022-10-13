Boise Police: Suspect arrested after driving car at people, yelling homophobic slurs

A Boise man faces three counts of felony aggravated assault after police say he yelled homophobic slurs and tried to hit people with his car two separate times.

BOISE, Idaho — A 31-year-old Boise man faces three counts of felony aggravated assault after police say he yelled homophobic slurs and tried to hit three people with his car on two separate occasions.

According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), Matthew Lehigh hit a person in the arm and used a homophobic slur on South Capitol Boulevard near Julia Davis Park on Oct. 8.

When a security guard followed Lehigh into a parking lot, he drove his car toward the guard before driving away, Boise Police said.

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., BPD said Lehigh yelled a homophobic threat and slur at two women on Americana Boulevard between Kathryn Albertson and Ann Morrison parks.

Lehigh also intentionally drove his vehicle towards the women as they were standing next to it, before hitting another vehicle and driving away. Boise Police said the women were not hurt.

Following the incident, officers began searching for Lehigh and his vehicle. He was found by detectives with the Violent Crime Unit in a parking lot off West Fairview Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to BPD.

Lehigh was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor injury to property.

Boise Police said evidence shows Lehigh could be involved in other recent crimes targeting the LGBTQ+ community, prompting detectives to continue their investigation.

If you have any information or if you have been a victim, call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

Boise Police also encourage contacting Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790, or contacting LGBTQ Liaison Officer Dan Lister at dlister@cityofboise.org.

