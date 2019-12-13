BOISE, Idaho — A 39-year-old Boise man is facing several felony charges after police say he was found with a 17-year-old runaway earlier this week.

Robert Havery was arrested Thursday on charges of kidnapping and sexual battery of a child 16 or 17 years of age.

Boise police officers were looking for the reported runaway when, on Tuesday, they went to a home on East Red Cedar Lane and found her with Havery.

According to investigators, Havery picked up the teen near her home in Oregon on Dec. 7 and brought her to Boise without her parents' consent or knowledge, with the purpose of committing a sexual battery.

Police did not say how Havery and teen knew each other.

Havery was booked into the Ada County Jail on Thursday, and is due to make his first court appearance on Friday.

