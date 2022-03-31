Boise man arrested for indecent exposure, possession of controlled substance

Boise Police received a report March 18 of a suspect exposing himself while sitting in a cardboard box with binoculars and items "sexual in nature."

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) announced it arrested a 58-year-old Boise man Thursday on a warrant for indecent exposure.

When BPD went to arrest the suspect, identified as Arthur Newell, officers found he was in possession of methamphetamine.

The warrant pertained to a March 18 incident where Boise Police received a report of a suspect exposing himself while sitting in a cardboard box. According to BPD's news release, the citizen reported "items sexual in nature" and binoculars in the cardboard box.

BPD said several children were near Newell at the time. The box was located near W. Canal Street and S. Shoshone Street in Boise.

Boise Police immediately responded to the report and began an investigation with the Neighborhood Contact Officer team, leading officers to receive the warrant for a misdemeanor indecent exposure charge.

Newell was booked into the Ada County Jail on Thursday for a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure and a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

“We want to thank the community member who noticed this concerning situation and not only called police but also warned other families nearby,” Boise Police Neighborhood Contact Sgt., Tony Ostrander., said. “Anyone who witnesses behavior that appears to be suspicious or out of place is always encouraged to call police and let us investigate.”

The Boise Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

