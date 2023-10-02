Boise man arrested for arson in connection to downtown fires

A Boise man is facing four-arson related felonies in connection to 11 fires in the downtown area between Jan. 27 and Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing four arson-related felonies after he was arrested Friday morning in connection to a string of recent fires in the downtown area, according to the Boise Police Department.

The Boise Fire Department and officers with Boise Police responded to 11 similar fires between Jan. 27 and Friday morning. Five fires happened in the downtown Boise area Thursday, and first-responders put out another five fires Friday morning.

Boise Police said many of the fires were in dumpsters, trash cans or trash piles. On Thursday, the department asked for public information after two dumpster fires and a fire from a pile of empty boxes in the morning. Two of Thursday's incidents happened on West Main Street.

42-year-old Brandon Fowler of Boise was arrested Friday after officers located him near a fire in a dumpster against an occupied hotel on Main Street.

Of the five fires Friday morning, police said the one against the dumpster leading to Fowler's arrest "caused the most damage." The flames moved from the dumpster to a hotel wall when officers and firefighters arrived.

Boise Fire was able to put out the flames before it moved to the rest of the hotel, according to Friday's news release.

Each of the 11 fires were stopped before the destruction of any buildings close by. Police said there were no injuries from the incidents.

Fowler was booked into the Ada County Jail Friday morning. Boise Police said additional charges are pending, and there is an ongoing investigation.

