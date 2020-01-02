Boise man arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a child

The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested the 19-year-old man on Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — Police arrested a 19-year-old Boise man for allegedly sexually exploiting a child on Friday and booked him into the Ada County Jail.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced that his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Michael J. Pressley.

Pressley is charged with felony sexual exploitation of a child and having sexually exploitative material of a child.

Investigators did not release further details about what Pressley allegedly did.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office and the Ada County Prosecutor's Office assisted in the ICAC Unit's investigation.

