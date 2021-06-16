x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Crime

Boise man arrested for allegedly having child porn

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested 42-year-old Chad Longley of Boise on Monday.
Credit: KGW
File photo of a prison cell.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Attorney General's Office announced on Wednesday afternoon that a Boise man was arrested for alleged possession of child pornography.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested 42-year-old Chad Longley of Boise on Monday. 

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho filed a criminal complaint against Longley and will be prosecuting the case.

The AG's Office did not state what charges will be pressed against the 42-year-old and clarified that "A complaint is a means of charging a person with criminal activity. It is not evidence."

Officials added that the Boise Police Department helped the ICAC unit with the arrest of Longley.

Watch more Crime:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist:

   

Related Articles