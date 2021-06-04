Boise man arrested after early-morning scuffle with police in Baker City

Police say Andrew Peterman was uncooperative and they had to use a TASER to take him into custody.

BAKER CITY, Ore. — A Boise man was booked into the Baker County Jail Tuesday morning after getting into an altercation with a hospital security guard and a police officer.

The Baker City Police Department says Andrew L. Peterman, 36, was arrested for assaulting a public safety officer, assault in the fourth degree, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing.



Shortly after midnight, Baker City officers were dispatched to the Jackson’s Food Mart after getting a call about someone running over a fuel pump. When police arrived, they found a damaged 2005 Honda SUV operated by Peterman and a detached fuel pump lying on the ground.

Peterman was uncooperative and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for evaluation. After being evaluated and released, he was told to leave the building several times, but refused, police say.

Officers and hospital security were called to remove him from the emergency room. Peterman fought with them and punched the security guard and police officer multiple times, police say. A TASER was deployed to subdue him, and he was eventually taken into custody.

Both the security guard and Baker City police officer received minor injuries and were treated and released from the emergency room. Peterman was re-evaluated after the TASER deployment and released into the custody of the Baker City Police Department.

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist:



