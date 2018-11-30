BOISE - A Boise man was booked into the Ada County Jail Wednesday afternoon after authorities say he led deputies on a high-speed chase along Idaho 21.

According to Boise County Sheriff Jim Kaczmarek, the pursuit started about 12 miles south of Idaho City when deputies attempted to pull over a driver who was suspected of a home invasion burglary in Boise.

The driver refused to pull over, and instead tried to outrun deputies, Kaczmarek said. The chase reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, with the suspect weaving in and out of traffic along the narrow, two lane highway.

Deputies deployed spike strips in an effort to stop the vehicle before it reached Idaho City, where there is more traffic and pedestrians.

The spike strip was successful in deflating one of the tires on the suspect vehicle, but the driver continued at high speeds through Idaho City. Kaczmarek says his deputies slowed down through the town, then picked up the pursuit again outside city limits.

Eventually the suspect turned off onto a Forest Service road north of Idaho City, where deputies managed a successful PIT maneuver.

The suspect ran from the vehicle, but was taken down when when a deputy used a Taser on him.

The Boise Police Department identified the suspect as 57-year-old Daniel Kincaid of Boise. He was booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of burglary and eluding police.

