BOISE - A Boise man has been arrested on two felony counts of stalking after a year-long investigation by Boise police.

Ryan Herman, 31, was arrested on Monday and booked into the Ada County Jail.

According to police, their investigation began in June of 2017 after a report of a stalking incident at a business on North Milwaukee Street. Over the next year, officers responded to several reports involving victims under the age of 16 at the same business and other businesses.

Police say the suspect description was the same in each case, and that they were able to link the crimes to Herman.

Herman travels for work, police said, so they have reached out to law enforcement in Washington and Oregon as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information on Herman or the stalking crimes is urged to call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS(2677). Tips can also be submitted online here, or by using the P3 Tips app.

