BOISE - A Boise man is facing a long list of charges after police say he ran from the scene of a car crash.

Robbee Williams, 28, is accused of running a red light and causing a crash at Emerald and Milwaukee streets in Boise Saturday morning.

Investigators say Williams took off and jumped into a canal in an attempt to escape police.

He was eventually arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on felony drug possession charges, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence of drugs, and resisting arrest.

Officer say they found illegal narcotics and stolen property in the vehicle Williams was driving.

No one was injured in the crash.

