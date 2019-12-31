BOISE, Idaho — A 70-year-old Boise man is facing felony charges after police say he sexually abused a 17-year-old victim on several different occasions.

Richard Lucian Ennis was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail late Saturday night. He's charged with three counts of sexual battery of a minor 16 or 17 years old.

Boise police say they began investigating Ennis in October after receiving a report of sexual battery of a minor.

According to investigators, Ennis had sexual contact with the teen on at least three separate occasions between 2018 and 2019.

Police say the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Ennis has been released on $50,000 bond. He's due back in court Wednesday morning.

Watch more Crime:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist:

RELATED: Boise man accused of lewd conduct with a minor; police suspect more victims

RELATED: Boise man arrested on kidnapping, sexual battery charges