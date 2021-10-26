Boise mall shooting victims, suspect identified

One of the victim's family said "many lives were saved" because of their actions and that they "will be remembered as a hero."

A shooting between police and an armed suspect at a Boise mall left two people dead and injured five others, including an officer, Monday afternoon.

KTVB learned on Tuesday the names of the victims of Monday's shooting and of the shooter who later died at the hospital.

According to Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, the suspect died at Saint Alphonsus at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. The man was identified as 27-year-old Jacob Bergquist of Boise.

The other two victims were identified as 26-year-old Jo Acker of Caldwell and 49-year-old Roberto Padilla Arguelles of Rupert, Idaho.

On Acker's personal Facebook page, they identified as a transgender woman and asked to be called "Jo." Acker added that "if you don't like it I don't really care."

Acker's listed sister on Facebook posted a statement on behalf of the family saying Acker "was the type of person that always wanted to help people."

The sibling wrote that many lives were saved because of Acker's "heroics" and they "will be remembered as a hero," adding they were "loved by all" who knew them and would be "greatly missed."

On Tuesday afternoon, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee spoke during a press conference and said his heart goes out to the victims' families.

"I can only imagine the grief the family is going through and the unexpected nature of this tragedy," he said.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said people at the mall found themselves in a situation they never could have expected.

"Never should one have to or does one expect when they're saying goodbye to their loved one who's headed to work, who's headed up to shop, get a call like they did today," McLean said.