Boise mall shooting suspect dead, 3 other suffer non-life-threatening injuries

The suspect's motive and his manner of death are still not known and are being investigated by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force.

BOISE, Idaho — The suspect in the Boise Towne Square shooting died at a local hospital on Tuesday, about 24 hours after the traumatic event. Two additional people were killed in the shooting and three others received non-life-threatening injuries.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation further.

Two of the victims were identified as a 52-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman, according to BPD. Both women were reportedly injured while inside a store and are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

A 68-year-old woman was also shot and injured while she was inside her car. Her injuries are also non-life-threatening, according to police. A male victim was taken to the hospital in a "private vehicle" and treated for injuries sustained from a fall while leaving the building.

The suspect died on Tuesday and will be identified by the Ada County Coroner once his family is notified. The suspect's motive and his manner of death are still not known and are being investigated by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force.

Two other people died in the shooting on Monday, according to officials. The suspect was reportedly contacted by a security guard near a store on the west side of the mall. The suspect shot the security guard, who died at the scene.

The suspect then reportedly shot multiple rounds inside the mall, shooting a glass escalator and a second victim who later died at the hospital.

A BPD officer on the scene was shot through the window of his vehicle, according to police. Evidence suggests the officer's hat was hit by gunfire and shards of glass hit him. The officer was treated at the hospital and released.

Officials added that a preliminary investigation revealed the suspect has multiple firearms and rounds of ammunition. Eighteen spent shell casings were found inside the mall.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Fry Street in relation to the investigation on Tuesday. Boise police are conducting a multi-state effort to learn more about the suspect and is working with law enforcement partners " to investigate rumors and reports from social media." BPD said all evidence indicates the suspect acted alone.

There is still no threat to the public at this time.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch more crime news: