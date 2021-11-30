Boise junior high told to shelter in place twice as police search for suspect

Officers were near the school "investigating a potentially dangerous situation in the neighborhood."

BOISE, Idaho — A junior high school in the Boise School District was told to shelter in place twice on Tuesday morning after police repeatedly searched the surrounding neighborhood for a suspect.

Students and staff of East Junior High School were ordered to shelter in place by Boise Police at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday, Principal Darryl Gerber told parents in an email. Officers were near the school "investigating a potentially dangerous situation in the neighborhood."

The order was lifted at 9:56 a.m. and normal school operations continued throughout the time it was in effect, according to Gerber.

Boise police then told the school to shelter in place again at 10:30 a.m. when the suspect who police were investigating went into a nearby neighborhood. The shelter in place order ended at 10:44 a.m., documents stated.

Gerber told parents the police have the suspect in custody.

Boise police announced later Tuesday afternoon that a 20-year-old Nampa man was arrested in connection to a reported robbery near the school.

Police said officers received calls from a business on the 4000 block of Warm Springs Avenue in Boise at roughly 9 a.m. Initial evidence suggests the man took items from the store without paying and an employee saw and followed the suspect outside.

The suspect, according to police, then reportedly pointed a firearm at the employee and drove off. Boise Police soon identified a possible suspect and their vehicle. As a precaution, police ordered East Junior High School and another nearby private school to shelter in place as officers searched the area and possible locations of the suspect.

Then, at about 10:30 a.m., police found the suspect and his vehicle on Council Springs Road and he was soon taken into custody without incident, police say.

Jason Cooley was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with felony aggravated assault.

All students or staff members were safe and secure within the school while they were sheltered in place, according to Gerber's emails.

