Boise woman convicted of first-degree murder

Josina Regan, 46, was convicted of first-degree murder, along with eight other charges, for the October 2020 killing of John K. Baker.

BOISE, Idaho — After an eight-day trial, Josina Regan, 46, was convicted of first-degree murder on Monday, along with eight other charges.

Regan was accused of shooting and killing John K. Baker, 52, in his Boise residence in October of 2020.

On the morning of October 22, 2020, officers were called to a home on North Ancestor Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. to respond to a report of a medical emergency. Once at the home, they found a man with gunshot wounds who died at the scene.

Regan originally told officers she had found the victim shot when she showed up at the residence but later confessed she had shot the man three times in the chest.

Following his death, Regan committed additional crimes including preparing false evidence by editing data on her cell phone and stealing items from Baker's residence.

Regan was convicted on 9 of the 10 counts against her:

first-degree murder

preparing false evidence

possession of a controlled substance

conspiracy to possess a controlled substance

grand theft

conspiracy to commit grand theft

three misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia

The jury acquitted Regan on the charge of intimidating a witness.

Regan has been held in the Ada County Jail on a $1 million bond since October of 2020. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 11, at 8:30 a.m. in the Ada County District Court.

“Thank you to the jury for their time and attention to this case,” Ada County Prosecutor, Jan Bennetts said. “Thank you also to the Boise Police detectives for their hard work on this investigation.”

Watch more crime news: