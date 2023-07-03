Boise man in custody for suspected DUI, drug trafficking

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, over 400 grams of meth and over 500 fentanyl pills were recovered from inside the man's vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is now in custody after police say they found meth and fentanyl in his vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday night.

Over 400 grams of meth and over 500 fentanyl pills were recovered from inside the man's vehicle, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

James J. Mackley, 42, was pulled over around 5 p.m. Thursday, after a patrol deputy said he witnessed Mackley's black sedan almost hit another driver during a lane change on Interstate 84.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over and, according to deputies, noticed the driver appeared to be intoxicated. After exiting the vehicle, deputies say they saw a white residue on Mackley's pants; Mackley admitted he took some narcotic medication that was not prescribed to him earlier that day, according to deputies.

Deputies said a K9 drug dog alerted them to the presence of drugs in the car. Inside, deputies say they found several packages of drugs and a significant amount of drug paraphernalia – including packaging materials, a digital scale, and a pill press.

Mackley is now being held on a $750,000 bond in the Ada County Jail on felony drug trafficking and possession with intent to deliver and for driving under the influence.

Watch more Local News: