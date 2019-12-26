BOISE, Idaho — Boise High School's new gym doors were vandalized around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, Boise police say.

The vandalism will cost the school about $1,000 in damages.

Boise police are searching for two young men who were caught on the school's security camera. Officers believe the two are in their mid-20s.

It is unknown if additional suspects are being considered in the case or what the motive was for the vandalism.

Boise officers say they are "hoping to speak with the two people captured on video surveillance at the school."

In the video, the suspect wearing a red hat was seen kicking the gym door.

Below are pictures of two suspects:

Suspect in Boise High gym door vandalism.

KTVB

Suspect in Boise High gym door vandalism.

Boise Police Department

Boise High School decided to change its mascot earlier this year from the Native American term "Braves" to "Brave."

The school district said the decision was the "culmination of an extensive collaborative process by school administrators who consulted with Boise High staff, alumni, parent and student leaders, as well as the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes."

It isn't clear if the new mascot and logo change had anything to do with the reported vandalism at Boise High School.

Anyone with information about the two men or the incident is asked to call Boise Police at 208-377-6790.

RELATED: Police in McCall seek public's help finding graffiti vandal

RELATED: Mormon church on the Boise Bench vandalized

RELATED: 'This is why we can't have nice things': Teen caught on camera vandalizing e-scooter in Boise's North End

RELATED: Police seek info about vandalism of Caldwell wrestling team's bus

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: