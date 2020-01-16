Prosecutors: Former Boise group home employee confessed to molesting disabled residents

“He described molesting, raping, two different disabled individuals that lived there” prosecutors said.

A former employee of a Boise group home has confessed to sexual misconduct against two of the disabled people who lived in the home, according to prosecutors.

The Idaho Press reports Christopher Bleily, 24, of Meridian is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for arraignment. He is charged with rape and attempted rape, both felonies.

According to an audio recording of a Jan. 9 probable cause hearing, John Dinger, the case’s prosecutor, said Bleily sought out police officers to confess to the acts he said he committed while he was employed by the group home in 2014.

The home was in the area of Overland and Cloverdale roads, according to Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams. Williams did not identify the group home by name.

Dinger didn’t identify the home by name during the hearing, and Emily Lowe, spokeswoman for the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed she could not provide further information about the case when asked which group home was involved.

Officers later confirmed Bleily worked at the home from January 2014 until January 2015, Dinger said during the hearing.

“He described molesting, raping, two different disabled individuals that lived there,” Dinger said.

The first person Bleily said he molested was a non-verbal woman; the second was also non-verbal, Dinger said.

Based on the names Bleily gave officers, they were able to confirm the case’s victims were, in fact, at that group home during that time frame.

Bleily’s initial conversation with police took place Dec. 11, Dinger said during the hearing, and the Boise Police Department’s investigation followed. Ada County Magistrate Judge Daniel Steckel issued a warrant for Bleily’s arrest, with bond set at $10,000, after the Jan. 9 probable cause hearing.

On Tuesday morning, officers from the U.S. Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force arrested Bleily on that warrant without incident, according to Williams.

