BOISE -- A lawyer for the former Boise priest accused of amassing an large collection of violent child pornography is signaling that the criminal case might be resolved before reaching trial.

Mark Manweiler, the defense attorney for 72-year-old Father W. Thomas Faucher, told a judge Friday that he and the prosecutor were working to negotiate a plea deal.

Faucher was arrested in February after police found more than 2,000 graphic images and videos of children - some as young as infants - during a raid of his diocese-owned home in northwest Boise. Prosecutor Kassandra Slaven says investigators also recovered online chat logs in which Faucher candidly discusses his desires to rape and kill children.

Manweiler previously argued those chats were a type of fantasy "roleplay," and that his client had no intention of ever acting on what he discussed.

The defense lawyer said asked Friday for Faucher's trial date to be pushed back, telling Judge Jason Scott that he was "reasonably optimistic" a plea agreement could be reached.

Slaven had already extended one plea deal to Faucher, and is preparing to make a revised offer, Manweiler said. Faucher currently faces 21 felony charges of child pornography and three drug charges.

"Hopefully we can get there, and avoid the time and expense of a trial," Manweiler said. "We're making progress, and I'm optimistic we'll get something done."

Neither Slaven nor Manweiler indicated what the possible plea deal would entail.

Faucher, who is confined to a wheelchair, has been held at the Ada County Jail since March when a judge ordered his bond to be increased to $1 million.

After Faucher agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial, Judge Scott agreed to push the trial date back to October from August. Faucher is set for pretrial Sept. 28.

