BOISE, Idaho — One of the four suspects in a stabbing of a 20-year-old woman in Boise Foothills was found guilty of aiding and abetting aggravated battery on Friday.

Brianna Brown, 21, was the only person involved in the case that did not plead guilty. Thirty-year-old Cody Baker, 20-year-old Justice Bowie, 29-year-old Kevin Ivey, all pleaded guilty to charges filed against them earlier this year.

According to court documents, the stabbing happened on March 16, when Brown lured the woman out of a home on Sunset Peak Road before Baker, Bowie, and Ivey stabbed the woman with a knife and broken bottle. Brown acted as a lookout during the attack,

The victim was able to find help at a nearby home and said she knew the attackers.

Brown now faces up to 15 years in prison, and her sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m.

Bowie and Ivey's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. and Baker's is set for Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

