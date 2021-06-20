Canyon County men arrested following fight at Ann Morrison Park; victim in 'critical but stable condition'

28-year-old Jose Jesus Chavez of Nampa and 22-year-old Cezar Thomas Chavez of Caldwell were arrested and charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery.

BOISE, Idaho — Two Canyon County men were arrested by Boise Police on Saturday evening following a fight at Ann Morrison Park.

28-year-old Jose Jesus Chavez of Nampa and 22-year-old Cezar Thomas Chavez of Caldwell were arrested and charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery.

At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Boise Police received a report of a fight with injuries at Ann Morrison Park near the takeout of the Boise River. Officers were sent to the area, as well as Boise Fire and the Ada County Paramedics.

An investigation into the incident began while paramedics treated the injured person. Police learned the subject had been in a fight with at least two other men, who were later identified as Jose and Cezar Chavez.

The two men were taken to the Ada County Jail and booked on aggravated battery charges.

The injured victim was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said there were many witnesses to the fight and are looking to speak with anyone who may have videos of pictures of the fight.

If you have any information, you can report it through dispatch at 208-377-6790 or through Crime Stoppers by calling 208-343-COPS (2677) or leaving a tip at www.343COPS.org

Watch more crime news: