BOISE - A Boise couple was arrested last week, and six children were taken into state custody, after Ada County sheriff's detectives declared the kids to be in imminent danger from the "filthy and dangerous" living conditions in their south Boise-area home.

Ada County sheriff's deputies arrested the children's parents - 42-year-old Jamie P. Rose and 43-year-old Lawrence F. Rose - on June 21 on felony injury to child charges. They were released after each posted $25,000 bond.

An investigation began in May after detectives were contacted by a third party who was concerned about living conditions at the home in the Lake Hazel Road/Seabreeze Way neighborhood. The sheriff's office said similar reports had been investigated at the home during the past several years, but authorities hadn't been able to search the home or talk to the children.

Detectives were eventually able to develop enough evidence to get a search warrant, which they served on the morning of June 21.

Officials said deputies encountered an overwhelming odor of animal feces and urine coming from inside the home, and they found animal feces on the ground and full cat litter boxes in several rooms.

Most of the home was covered with dirty clothes and other debris and trash. The kitchen was covered with trash and decaying food, and several flies flew out of a microwave when the door was opened.

In one bathroom, there was just a toilet, and the walls were full of holes.

There was also a bottle of morphine left on a table that was accessible to the children.

The Roses' six children - ages 4 to 14 years old - were declared by deputies to be in imminent danger and were placed in the custody of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The Idaho Humane Society removed two dogs and a cat from the home.

Jamie and Lawrence Rose are set to make their next court appearance July 6. The crime of felony injury to child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

