Guns, meth, pot seized in raid on Boise County home

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — One man is in custody after deputies say they found guns and drugs during a search of his house Wednesday.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho City Police Department served the search warrant at 166 Clear Creek Road, near Shafer Butte between Boise and Idaho City.

Investigators say they had been tipped off to "possible illegal activity" at the home by a citizen. Inside, deputies found multiple guns and "a substantial amount" of methamphetamine, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office arrested 51-year-old Robert Donnellan of Boise. He was booked into the Ada County Jail on three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two felony drug possession charges, and two misdemeanor paraphernalia possession charges.

"The Boise County Sheriff's Department would like to thank the public for coming forward and sharing their concerns," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.