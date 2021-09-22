Boise caregiver jailed for forgery in Medicaid case

Prosecutors say Kendra Hessing signed a client's name on documents verifying she had received care, even though the woman said she had not gotten those services.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman who ran a caregiver business in Boise will spend time in jail for forging a client's signature on documents submitted to Medicaid.

Kendra Hessing, 43, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. A judge suspended the prison sentence, however, ordering Hessing to instead spend 60 days in jail and three years on felony probation.

According to the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Hessing owned the now-shuttered personal care agency Kinde Kare in Meridian.

In February 2018, prosecutors say, Hessing signed the name of a client on documents verifying that woman had received services from Kinde Kare, before submitting the logs to Medicaid for reimbursment. The client later told investigators that she had never received those services, and that she had not signed the logs.

Hessing later admitted to forging the signature. She pleaded guilty to one count of forgery in July. Another forgery count and four charges of obstruction of the investigation were dropped as part of the agreement.

In addition to the jail time, Hessing was ordered to pay back $3,191 in restitution, as well as court costs.

The case was investigated by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Department of Health and Welfare, and prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Jessica Cafferty in the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

