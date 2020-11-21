Boise police searching for 2 suspects for robbery, aggravated assault at business on Overland Road

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two male suspects who are wanted in connection to a robbery and aggravated battery that occurred at a Boise business.
Police say at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, officers went to a business on the 10000 block of W. Overland Road after an employee saw an unknown man hiding stuff and trying to leave the store.
Officials said initial evidence shows a different employee took the items back and the suspect injured them with a knife. The suspect is described a white male in his 20s, about 6'2" and wearing all black clothing and a trapper hat.
The suspect then grabbed another item, left the store and got into the passenger side of a red pickup truck. The driver, according to police, is described as a white man in his 20s with possible blonde facial hair.
Police urge anyone with information to contact non-emergency Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.