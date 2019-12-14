BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are asking for the public's help tracking down a man who is seen stealing Christmas lights off a Boise home.

Video shows the man tearing lights off a home on the Boise Bench, then running away with them.



It happened Thursday night on Lemhi Street just west of Vista Avenue.



Police are seeking information about the thief.



If the person in this video looks familiar, and you have information about this Christmas light theft, contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

RELATED: Nampa man accused of robbing convenience store at gunpoint