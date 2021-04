The report was made around 7:07 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to BPD dispatch.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are responding to a report of a stabbing at an apartment complex near South Federal Way and Overland Road.

The report was made around 7:07 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to BPD dispatch.

Police are currently on the scene investigating the alleged incident.

KTVB is working to gather more information on the incident. Check back for updates.

Watch more crime news: