BOISE, Idaho — The man charged with beating another man to death in Ann Morrison Park in October has been deemed mentally incompetent and unfit to stand trial.

The ruling came after the judge in the case ordered Andrew Ray Garcia undergo a mental health evaluation in November.

The judge also declared that Garcia is dangerously mentally ill, which means he will be kept in custody at the Idaho Department of Correction until the court decides he is fit for trial.

Police and prosecutors say Garcia, 27, beat and kicked Roque Leon Arellano, 47, to death in the park on Oct. 17.

RELATED: Well-known tattoo artist found dead at Ann Morrison Park: 'He was a good dude, he was talented'

Garcia had been arguing with homeless people in the park earlier that day, a prosecutor said in court last month. Boise police took him into custody for questioning after he got into a fight with another man while carrying a realistic-looking BB gun; he was later released. Hours later, prosecutors say he attacked Arellano.

The investigation began with the discovery of Arellano’s body on Oct. 18. Police later found evidence linking Garcia to the death. Garcia is charged with second-degree murder, destruction of evidence and grand theft, a result of police finding him in possession of a credit card belonging to someone else, prosecutors say.

RELATED: 'He admitted he went too far': Prosecution releases gruesome details into Ann Morrison Park homicide

According to Idaho Court Records, Garcia is scheduled to have an evaluation at the end of January to update how his treatment is going.

Watch more Crime:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist: