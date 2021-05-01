'Go back to Cali:' ACHD dealing with hostile graffiti along Bogus Basin Road

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — To those born outside of Idaho, driving up Bogus Basin Road from Boise can leave you feeling a bit unwelcome.
The Ada County Highway District says they are aware of the multiple cases of vandalism - many of which carry an anti-Californian sentiment.
Messages like "go back to Cali," "Keep California Out" and "Idaho hates Californians," have been spray-painted along the concrete barriers alongside the road.
Graffiti along Bogus Basin Road
Earlier graffiti has been removed or painted over several times in the last month, but the vandals return. ACHD spokeswoman Natalie Shaver said the newest instances are currently on a to-do list for crews to remove.
In the meantime, the graffiti has drawn a response from those irked by the go-back-where-you-came-from theme, turning the concrete barriers into a sort of message board.
"Our Rep[ublican] parents made us," someone retorted in green paint next to a message calling on Californias to stay out of Idaho. Another spray-painter added on to one profane line - "go back to California, [expletives]" - morphing it into the message "don't go back to California, [expletives] are the minority here."
The Ada County Sheriff's Office said no arrests or citations have been made in connection with the vandalism. Vandalism that causes less than $1,000 in damage is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine and jail time.
ACHD has not released estimates of how much the removal efforts will cost.