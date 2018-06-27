GLENNS FERRY - The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $500 reward for information on a sign that was stolen from a federal management area south of Glenns Ferry.

The 12-foot sign for the Saylor Creek Wild Horse Management Area was posted at the junction of the Water Haul and Crows Nest road intersection with the Jarbidge Field Office, the BLM said in a statement.

Rangeland management staff first noticed the sign missing in mid-June.

The sign for the Saylor Creek Wild Horse Management Area went missing in mid-June. (Photo: Bureau of Land Management)

According to the BLM, the agency places signs at strategic locations throughout the desert to identify certain places of interest. Officials say people often use the signs for target practice, or they steal them, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars a year to replace.

Anyone with information on the stolen sign is urged to call BLM law enforcement officer Matt Valenta at (208) 735-4600. Information leading to prosecution of a suspect or suspects will be eligible for a $500 reward.

