BLACKFOOT, Idaho — An eastern Idaho man faces felony charges of video voyeurism and burglary after police say they found more 300 pieces of lingerie in his Blackfoot home.

34-year-old Kory Ray West was arrested Wednesday in Bear Lake County. He will be returned to Bingham County to face charges, police said.

During a search of West's home earlier this month, investigators say they found videos and more than 300 pieces of lingerie in various sizes and styles.

Police are concerned there may be more victims out there; Authorities say the videos and lingerie - including child and adult sizes of bras and panties - indicate multiple victims in the case.

West is currently charged with four counts of video voyeurism and one count of burglary. More charges may be filed if additional victims come forward. Anyone with information or who may be a victim is urged to call Blackfoot Police at (208) 785-1235 or Bingham County Sheriff's Office at (208) 785-4400.

West is being held on $75,000 bond.

