Bingham County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho — Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit, a unit under Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, arrested a man from Blackfoot on Tuesday for the alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Tyler Liddle, 32, was arrested from his home in Blackfoot and was booked into Bingham County jail.

He was said to have been in possession of sexually exploitative material.

Blackfoot Police Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and other local law enforcement agencies were present during the arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

