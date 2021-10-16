One person shot outside Bi-Mart in Caldwell

Lt. Joey Hoadley said two suspects are believed to be involved in the incident, but no arrests have been made at this time. The victim is in stable condition.

CALDWELL, Idaho — One person was shot in the parking lot of a Caldwell store on Saturday evening, according to police.

Caldwell Police and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired at the Bi-Mart store near North 10th Avenue in Caldwell on Saturday evening.

Police said some sort of altercation broke out in the Bi-Mart parking lot. The victim, who was inside a Lincoln Navigator at the time, reportedly tried to flee when the suspects began shooting but crashed into several parked vehicles, according to investigators.

Lt. Joey Hoadley with Caldwell Police's Investigations Unit said two suspects are believed to be involved in the incident, but no arrests have been made at this time.

One person, a 23-year-old man, appeared to be struck by gunfire approximately two to three times, according to Hoadley. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Hoadley said police believe the shooting was not a random act and believe the suspects and victim may know each other in some way. There is no threat to the public at this time.

Approximately 40 people were inside the store when the shooting occurred. For safety purposes, all shoppers were asked to remain inside the store and are being interviewed by police.

The store is currently closed but Hoadley said police hope to get the shoppers out soon.

Anyone with any information, photos or videos of the incident is asked to come forward. You can contact Caldwell Police at 208-454-7531.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

