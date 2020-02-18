Challis man sentenced to at least 22 years in 2019 slaying

Ben Savage pleaded guilty to the slaying of Charles McBride of Challis.

CHALLIS, Idaho — A man accused of fatally shooting another man, then burning and burying the body, has been sentenced to at least 22 years in prison.

KIFI reports that Ben Savage pleaded guilty to the slaying of 23-year-old Charles McBride in February of 2019.

Judge Stevan H. Thompson called the crime an "execution-style killing."

Through a plea agreement, the 36-year-old Savage did not have to stand trial and could not be considered for the death penalty.

He was sentenced Tuesday. Savage faced between 17 and 25 years minimum in prison for first-degree murder.

