x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

crime

Man accused of stealing $200K worth of beehives

Authorities believe there could be more than 30 victims in five western states, including Idaho.
Credit: KTVB

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man who stole dozens of beehives across the West has been arrested in Washington state. That's according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. 

The bees could be worth more than $200,000. 

Officials say there could be more than 30 victims spread across California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. 

Fifty-six year old Perry David Bayes was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property in the first degree, which is a class B felony, according to officials.

RELATED: Expert: Don’t panic over murder hornets

RELATED: Prosecutors seek death penalty for Horseshoe Bend shooting suspect

RELATED: Chad Daybell’s attorney indicates his client will plead not guilty and wants a jury trial

RELATED: Woman charged in violent attack outside New Plymouth bar

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: