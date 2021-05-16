x
Crime

Pocatello man pleads guilty to fatally hitting cyclist

Prosecutors say Tyler Carter struck 40-year-old cyclist Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm with his truck on Buckskin Road on March 13, 2020.
Tyler Carter

POCATELLO, Idaho — A man accused of fatally striking a Pocatello cyclist in 2020 and leaving the scene has agreed to plead guilty to the two felony charges. 

Tyler Carter of Pocatello has signed a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors that involves pleading guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident charges. 

Prosecutors say Carter struck 40-year-old cyclist Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm with his truck on Buckskin Road on March 13, 2020. The collision sent Wilhelm down a ravine, where evidence suggests she was alive for some time before succumbing to her injuries. 

According to the plea agreement, the prosecution will recommend a nine-year prison sentence.

