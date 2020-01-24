The FBI and Kitsap County Sheriff's Office named 41-year-old Danie Jay Kelly Jr. as a person of interest.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office announced that members of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club were directly involved in the quadruple murders of the Careaga family in 2017.

Danie Jay Kelly Jr., age 41, remains a person of interest in the case. He is a known member of the Bandidos. In 2017, he was arrested for assaulting and propositioning his estranged mother.

Three years ago next week, four members of the Careaga family were found shot and killed near Seabeck.

In January 2017, a woman and two teens were found shot and killed in their burned down home. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office identified them as 37-year-old Christale Lynn Careaga and two 16-year-old boys, Hunter E. Schaap and Johnathon F. Higgins.

Two days later, the body of 43-year-old Johnny Careaga's was found in his burned truck on a rural tree farm. He is believed to be the target of the attack.

Investigators want to talk to any witnesses who may have seen his truck, a 2005 Ford F150, near that tree farm on Northeast Dewatto Holly Road in North Mason county.

The sheriff’s office announced they are taking extra steps to increase public awareness of the investigation in advance of the three-year mark of the murders. FBI special agents are also working the case.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5354) and reference "Careage Homicides." Or submit your information online at FBI.gov.