Oregon man charged with manslaughter after passenger killed, teens injured in crash

A 31-year-old Baker City, Ore. man was arrested Friday after being indicted by a Baker County Grand Jury on seven different charges, including second-degree manslaughter.

The charges come following a car accident that occurred on Nov. 30, 2020. The suspect, 31-year-old Mathew Guy Schlett, was driving down Pocahontas Road in Baker City in a 2013 Toyota Highlander at excessive speeds. Police said Schlett failed to "negotiate a curve," which caused the car to roll over.

36-year-old Tahnee Main of Baker City was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Schlett was left with minor injuries and two juvenile passengers sustained serious injuries, with one taken to a Boise hospital via Life Flight.

Schlett was charged with one count each of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, driving under the influence (DUI), third-degree assault and reckless driving. He was also charged with two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

