Police: Baker County man threatened people with a knife while screaming in the street

20-year-old Issac Jeremiah Kolb reportedly resisted arrest and lunged at an officer after he threatened a man with a knife.

BAKER CITY, Ore. — Issac Jeremiah Kolb, 20, of Huntington, Ore. was arrested on Monday after witnesses said he was threatening a man with a knife and screaming in the streets of a Baker City neighborhood.

Deputies of the Baker County Sheriff's office responded to reports and interviewed the man Kolb threatened, Daniel Wright, 32. Wright told deputies that Kolb was screaming in the streets outside of his residence and later approached him with a knife.

Kolb left the scene upon deputies arriving but was later located several blocks away from Wright's home, according to deputies.

Responding deputies attempted to arrest Kolb, but said that Kolb resisted and lunged at an officer. The deputy struggled with Kolb for several minutes until another officer arrived at the scene and assisted in the arrest.

Kolb ultimately received seven criminal charges, including unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and harassment. He was transported to the Baker County Jail where he currently remains.

Watch more crime news: