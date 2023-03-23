Sentencings issued in Babichenko counterfeit electronics case

Five of the defendants were convicted in a 2022 trial, the second trial related to the case that first made news in 2018 with raids at several Ada County locations.

BOISE, Idaho — Five people convicted in connection to a multi-million-dollar scheme involving counterfeit cell phones and cell-phone accessories have received federal prison sentences, following three days of hearings at the federal courthouse in Boise. A sixth person, who pleaded guilty and did not stand trial, will serve probation.

Paul (Pavel) Babichenko, Peter (Piotr) Babichenko, Timofey Babichenko, David Bibikov and Michael (Mikhail) Iyerusalimets in August 2022, following a trial that lasted more than two months, were convicted on multiple counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods. Artur Pupko pleaded guilty to trafficking in counterfeit goods.

Here are the sentences that Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill handed down in hearings that took place March 21-23:

Timofey Babichenko, convicted of a total of seven counts for the crimes of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods, wire fraud and trafficking in counterfeit goods, is sentenced to four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a fine of $10,500 and a special assessment of $700.

Piotr Babichenko, convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods, was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay fines totaling $10,000, plus a special assessment of $200.

Pavel Babichenko, convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods and trafficking in counterfeit goods, was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a total of $21,000 in fines and a special assessment of $300.

Mikhail Iyerusalimets, convicted of eight total counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods and wire fraud, has been sentenced to two months in prison, followed by nine months home detention, then three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a special assessment of $800 for each of the eight counts.



David Bibikov, convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods and two counts of wire fraud, is sentenced to one month in prison, followed by nine months of home detention, then three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a special assessment of $400.



Artur Pupko, who pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking in counterfeit goods, was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine plus a special assessment of $300. For the first six months of probation, Pupko will be restricted to his home except when travel is necessary for employment, education, religious services; medical, substance abuse or mental health treatment; attorney visits; court appearances; court-ordered obligations; or other activities as pre-approved by his probation officer.

For those sentenced to prison time, the court is recommending that they be placed in the minimum-security satellite camp at the federal correctional facility in Sheridan, Oregon. The defendants have an opportunity to appeal the judgments.

Federal prosecutors alleged that from January 2008 until August 2018, the defendants engaged in a scheme to sell counterfeit electronic devices, including devices purported to be Apple and Samsung phones and accessories, and defrauded customers in the Treasure Valley and on online marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay.

After the convictions last August, U.S. Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwit said the evidence showed some of the products sold in the scheme were capable of causing burns, fires or electrocution.

A total of nine people were indicted and put on trial in this case after being arrested in 2018, when federal agents and local law enforcement raided several locations in Ada County, including retail and warehouse locations, homes and a church building.



More than 100,000 pieces of evidence were collected over the course of the investigation. The U.S. Marshal's Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the IRS, the FBI, Boise Police Department, Meridian Police Department and the Ada County Sheriff's Office all worked on the case.

In the first trial, which took place in the summer of 2021, the jury acquitted Natalya Babichenko and the court dismissed the case against Gennady Babichenko.

The jury in the 2021 trial was deadlocked on multiple charges against seven defendants, who were retried in a trial that ran from May 18, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2022. Two of those seven defendants, Kristina Babichenko and Anna Iyerusalimets, were found not guilty on all of the counts against them.

