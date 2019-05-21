Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Sandra Rios-Chavez, who was kidnapped by 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez in Jerome County, Idaho on Sunday from the parking lot of the Wendy's where she works, police say.

Authorities said Rios-Chavez has an order of protection against Rodriguez-Perez and he has assaulted and threatened her. She may be wearing a Wendy's restaurant uniform and a gray sweatshirt.

Sky 12 spotted authorities in the area of Happy Valley Road and Grand Avenue in Surprise investigating what appeared to be the black 2015 Audi A4 they were in. They set up a perimeter in the area as they searched for the suspect and victim.

Authorities say Rodriguez-Perez's cell phone pinged in Kingman around 6 p.m. and that he has contacts in Surprise, Arizona, and Mexico. He is 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and has tattoos on both arms.

Please call 911 if you see them.

The suspect is likely driving a black 2015 Audi A4 with Idaho license plate 2J-83179. The alert says they were driving south.

Arizona DPS