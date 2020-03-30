Authorities seek man who tried to kill deputies near New Meadows

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for William James.

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — A follow-up to an active shooter situation that occurred near New Meadows Sunday evening.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for William Pearle James for the attempted murder of two deputies on March 29.

James, who goes the name of Bill, was last seen in the New Meadows area. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees James should contact police immediately.

On the News at Ten Sunday, we reported that state police and sheriff's deputies were responding to a situation in Old Meadows, a tiny community just outside New Meadows on Highway 55.

A viewer sent us photos of the highway blocked off to keep the public safe.

Eyewitnesses told us they saw Idaho State Police troopers fanning the area going north on Highway 95 toward Riggins and also south toward Council.

Police said they were responding to what they called an active shooter in the New Meadows area.

We have reached out to the Adams County Sheriff's Office to gather more information about this incident and the suspect. Check back for updates.

