BLACKFOOT, Idaho — The Bingham County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in a Blackfoot-area home on Friday night.

The sheriff's office says deputies went to the home to do a welfare check when they found the body of 45-year-old Bevin Chippewa in a bedroom and 50-year-old Jeffrey Phelps dead in a chair.

Investigators described the deaths as a murder-suicide and said Phelps appears to have shot himself.

The deaths remain under investigation.

