Suspect dead, hostage injured after officer involved shooting in St. Regis

Montana Highway Patrol officials said prior to the incident, law enforcement in Idaho was pursuing the suspects for an armed robbery.

ST REGIS, Mont. — A suspect is dead and another is in custody after an officer involved shooting in St. Regis, Mont. Saturday.

According to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), this happened near the popular St. Regis Travel Center just off of I-90.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the MCSO, Sander's County Sheriff's Office, and MHP were involved.

MCSO said the incident began with an armed robbery in Osburn, Idaho.

MHP officials said prior to the incident, law enforcement in Idaho were pursuing the suspects.

Witnesses later spotted the suspects in St. Regis, according to MCSO.

One of the suspects was found and taken into custody.

However, the other suspect took a hostage. MCSO said the hostage was shot by the suspect when law enforcement arrived.

According to MCSO, law enforcement then engaged the suspect, who later died from their injuries.

The hostage was taken to a hospital in Missoula, Mont.

At one point residents were told to lock their doors and remain inside their homes.

However, officials asked residents to avoid the area around the St. Regis Travel Center as it remained an active crime scene.

The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we received more information.

