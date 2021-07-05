Attorney general warns of fundraising scams after eastern Idaho shooting

Lawrence Wasden said victims and their families should also be cautious if they receive solicitations about filing lawsuits.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning residents to be wary of scams by people claiming to raise money for the victims of a school shooting in eastern Idaho.

Two students and the school custodian were shot during the May 6 attack at Rigby Middle School, and all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jefferson County prosecuting attorney's office says a 6th-grade girl has been charged. Her name wasn't released.

In a statement Thursday, Wasden said victims and their families should also be cautious if they receive solicitations about filing lawsuits.

"Unfortunately, some people take advantage of tragedies to exploit victims' pain and capitalize on the public's generosity," Wasden said. "I encourage individuals to file a complaint with my office if they become aware of suspicious fundraising attempts or misleading legal solicitations."

Shootings nationwide have prompted scores of lawsuits, including class actions. Within days of these tragedies, victims or their families may be pressured into signing representation contracts.

