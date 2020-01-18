Police said the female victim used her 'Alexa' device to call for help, saying she was tied up and needed police.

A man who is suspected of tying up his girlfriend and assaulting her with a baseball bat was found dead in Stevens County on Saturday night.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the investigation into 46-year-old Andrew Beite's death is ongoing and referred further questions to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the female victim used her "Alexa" device to call for help, saying she was tied up and needed police.

Police said Beite assaulted his girlfriend at a home in the 2000 block of South Grant Blvd. on Saturday.

The victim was seriously injured but was expected to survive, police said.

Officers began searching for Beitel on Saturday, as he had left the home before they arrived.