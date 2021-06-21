Officer Gordon Beesley, 'good Samaritan' John Hurley and the suspect were killed in the shooting, according to police.

ARVADA, Colo. — An Arvada Police (APD) officer has been placed on administrative leave following a deadly shooting in Olde Town Arvada that left another officer, a good Samaritan and a suspect dead.

Police said officers responded at around 1:15 p.m. Monday to a call of a suspicious incident in the Olde Town Square near the Arvada Library. That's in Olde Town Arvada in the area of West 57th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard.

Just after 1:30 p.m., APD said it began receiving 911 calls that shots were being fired, and an officer had been hit.

The officer has since been identified as Gordon Beesley.

On Tuesday, police identified a "good Samaritan" killed in the shooting as 40-year-old John Hurley of Denver. As of this writing, police have not confirmed who fired the shots that killed him.

"He was a true hero who likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life," APD Chief Link Strate said.

Arvada Police said they're finishing witness interviews and waiting on forensic evidence before sharing more on what exactly happened.

The suspect, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 59-year-old Ronald Troyke, was shot and killed by police according to APD.

Troyke ambushed Beesley because he was targeting someone who had a police uniform and badge due to a hatred for police, according to Strate.

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King released a statement about the Critical Incident Response Team or CIRT investigating the shooting.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of Officer Gordon Beesley and John Hurley. Under my authority, Jefferson County’s multi-agency response team, helmed by highly qualified and trained personnel from across our law enforcement agencies, is currently conducting an independent and exhaustive investigation of yesterday’s tragic events. Consistent with our ethical obligations, we will have no further comment pending the completion of the investigation.”

Beesley was with the police department for 19 years. APD said he was a school resource officer or SRO at Oberon Middle School, and was working patrol while school was out for the summer. Jeffco Public Schools said he was also an SRO at Lincoln Academy and Excel Academy Charter School.

Two shelter in place orders were issued Monday after the shooting out of an abundance of caution, according to APD, and both orders were lifted that night.

Arvada Library was closed for the rest of the day Monday.

"It's a very sad, dark day," Arvada Mayor Marc Williams said. "We got through a pandemic; we'll get through this."

On Monday, first responders from around the metro area gathered to take part in a procession, escorting the fallen officer's body from the scene. The Arvada Water Tower was also lit in blue Monday night in honor of Officer Beesley.

APD said the only official donation site is the Colorado Fallen Heroes Foundation. The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation said all donations received in the next month will be given to Officer Beesley's family. After that time period, donors may specify that their gift is intended for the Beesley family, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The Arvada Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that Chamber President Kami Welch and her team went into the basement of the chamber during the shooting, and stayed there for more than an hour.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out this afternoon. The Arvada Chamber team is safe and awaiting additional information," Welch said. "Our hearts are with the Arvada Police Department and all who were impacted today."

Beesley was highlighted in a 2015 9NEWS story profiling his friendship with a boy who had developmental disabilities.

A memorial to Beesley has continued to grow in Arvada.

The Colorado Fallen Heroes Foundation (CFHF) is raising funds for Beesley's family through an online T-shirt sale. CFHF said the funds will be distributed directly to the Beesley Family.

